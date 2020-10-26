Australia demands answers after Doha airport personnel conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after a baby was found in toilet

Australia’s government is demanding answers and reparation after some of its female citizens were pulled off a Qatar airways flight in Doha, taken to ambulances and forced to undergo an invasive gynecological exam without even being told why.

The alleged invasion of privacy comes about after officials found a baby in the airport’s terminal toilet with a government official labelling the privacy invasion as a “state-sanctioned sexual assault.”

Women, including 13 Australians, were pulled off Qatar Airlines flight QR 908 between Doha and Sydney on Oct. 2 after it landed for a transit stop at the Hamad International Airport in Doha in Qatar, according to reports on Monday, October 26 in Australia.

According to the BBC, a premature baby had been found, alive but abandoned, in a terminal bathroom and Qatar Airways personnel had to “examine women internally,” in an effort to find the woman who had just given birth.

“Medical professionals expressed concern to…