Fashola discovers mystery camera at Lekki Toll Gate

Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola who led a Federal Government delegation on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the violence that rocked the state last week has discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Admiralty Circle.

Fashola who led Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite, Niyi Adebayo, Trade and Investments and Olorunnibe Mamora, Health state on the visit, discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate. He subsequently handed it over to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.

He however asserted that the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings, for ulterior motives.



The former Governor of Lagos state said;