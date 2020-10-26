Fashola illegally tampered with exhibits – Lawyer Ebun Adegboruwa says





A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr Ebun Adegboruwa has accused Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola of tampering with exhibits during a visit to Lekki toll gate as he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the violence that rocked the state last week.

Adegboruwa who stated that it is illegal for anyone to conduct any visit to the said Lekki Toll Plaza in the absence of and without the authority and consent of the Panel, appealed to the Governor of Lagos State to allow the Panel the full autonomy and independence that was promised at the time of inauguration.

Source: Linda Ikeji