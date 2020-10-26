FCT minister orders arrest and prosecution of warehouse looters

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered arrest and prosecution of looters who broke into the FCT warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council and carted away with food items.

Bello who called for the return of the looted food items during an emergency security meeting with leaders of various security agencies in the city on Monday October 26, said there would be massive deployment of security agencies to safeguard factories and warehouses in Idu Industrial District of the city.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu also condemned the looting and also pointed out that no nation could survive without a food reserve which are being looted across the country. She pleaded with council chairmen and traditional rulers to reach out to opinion molders to unite the people against looters.