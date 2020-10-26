Davido has spoken up against the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem across the country.
The singer who noted that turning of the peaceful protest into a complete anarchy is a disrespect to those that lost their lives in the struggle, wondered the gain in burning and looting private businesses.
He also wondered why police stations are burnt down when one of the demands of the protesters was better police welfare and training. Davido averred that we need a Country where there is law and order for us to make any real change.
The singer tweeted;
We need a Country where there is law and order for us to make any real change !!! Please stop!
It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete Anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the Peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully.
What is there to gain from burning and…
Source: Linda Ikeji