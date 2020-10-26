Man who suffered gunshot wound at Lekki Toll Gate accused of stealing phone at a hospital where he was admitted for free (video)

A man who suffered a gunshot wound during the gunfire incident at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, has been accused of stealing.

The man was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and has been undergoing treatment for free in the hospital.

In a video posted online, a staff of the hospital where he’s being admitted, alleged that the injured man stole the mobile phone of one of the nurses and hid it inside his pant.

Watch a video of the man in the hospital after he was allegedly caught stealing below