Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria

Launch new ‘Safe is Smart’ Campaign

Standard Chartered in collaboration with Visa, has launched a new ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign, aimed at encouraging the adoption of eCommerce solutions, as Nigeria journeys onto economic recovery. This campaign will promote and educate consumers on smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will drive sustainability, survival and business recovery in the e-payments ecosystem.

Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign also seeks to provide convenient and secure cashless payment alternatives through the Standard Chartered Visa Debit card, QR payment solutions and the Standard Chartered digital banking mobile app.

Commenting on the partnership, David Idoru Head of Retail Banking at Standard Chartered West Africa, noted that it is important to increase consumer awareness on the safety of cashless payments solutions. “eCcommerce transactions make a large percentage of consumer spend and we want to be able to support…