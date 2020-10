A newborn baby wrapped in Ankara fabric was found abandoned inside a church in Obio-Akpor local government area in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It was gathered that the baby was found dead on Monday, October 26, inside the partially fenced church located at Ozuoba junction along NTA-Mgbuoba Road.

Residents of Ozuoba and Rumuosi communities in Obio-Akpor said the baby reportedly died as result of exposure to cold.