CCTV shows woman push friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace

A woman pushed her friend into a reservoir before both of them drowned in a disturbing incident captured on CCTV.

CCTV footage recorded in China shows two women standing near the edge of the water in the city of Nanjing when one of the women bends down to tie her shoelace.

As she does so, the other woman appears to shove her into the water from behind before both women fall into the water.

The woman in orange who had bent to tie her shoelace can be seen struggling as the woman in black holds her down.

Police confirmed that the pair drowned in the bizarre incident in the eastern Chinese state of Jiangsu, Yahoo News reports.

Photos appeared online of authorities retrieving the women’s bodies with police divers in operation.

CCTV footage of the shocking event on Wednesday, October 21, has gone viral in China, with an investigation launched on Thursday, October 22.

The video has been shared on the Chinese Twitter-like social media site Weibo, with the clip…