How boy, 8, became the world’s youngest serial killer

Amarjeet Sada became known as the world’s youngest serial killer after he killed for the first time at age 7 and continued killing afterwards.

He had allegedly killed three people by the age of eight, two of whom were related to him.

The young boy from the Begusaray district in Bihar, India was born in 1998.

The family, who were extremely poor, eventually moved to Mushahari village where his father worked as a labourer.

In 2006 Amarjeet allegedly murdered his six-year-old cousin, his uncle’s daughter.

Shortly after, he is believed to have murdered another infant – his own eight-month-old sister.

Some of Amarjeet’s family members and other members of the village were reportedly aware of his crimes, according to his uncle.

However, they were considered “family matters”, and therefore were not reported to authorities.

But in 2007, Amarjeet allegedly killed a neighbour’s six-month-old daughter, called Kushboo.

The baby’s mother had…