Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO’s uniform (video)





One of the hoodlums who participated in attacking and setting a police station ablaze in Lagos state has been arrested. He was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO. He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.







Source: Linda Ikeji