Six people arrested over arson attack in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command has confirmed the arrest of 6 people over an arson attack carried out in the state.

The suspects identified as Odeyemi Sina aged 12, Ayomide Akomolafe (13), Alao Emmanuel, Ojuko Tobi, Sunday Salihu, and Kosedake Olamilekan were accused of being part of the hoodlums who burnt down two divisional police stations and the area command office in Ikere-Ekiti when the #EndSARS protest was hijacked.

The state police spokesperson Sunday Abutu who revealed that the minors were arrested at the scene of the incident, added that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

Abutu said;