Supreme court strikes out suit filed by Bayelsa state against Rivers state over ownership of Soku oilfield

The Supreme Court has struck out a suit filed by the Bayelsa state government over the disputed Soku oilfield belonging to Rivers State.

Bayelsa State government had approached the Supreme Court after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered it to refund the 13 percent derivation it had received over the years from disputed Soku oilfield to Rivers State.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday October 27, Justice Ngwuta, who led a panel of 7 justices, wondered why the Bayelsa State government decided to file a suit at the apex court, whereas steps were being taken to challenge the judgement of the Federal High Court at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Ngwuta observed that the Bayelsa State government was jumping the gun and its action was tantamount to abuse of court process. He asserted that there was no way the Supreme Court can make a pronouncement on a judgment that was given by a Federal High Court when the appellate court has not done so.

He explained that the…