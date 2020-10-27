‘We came to possess our possession’- Abuja residents say as they cart away #COVID19 palliatives stored in a warehouse (video)

Some residents of Abuja who stormed a warehouse in the Gwagwalada Area council in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday October 26, to cart away COVID19 palliatives, said they only came there to ”possess their possessions.”

The residents who trooped out in their numbers carted away the food items that were labelled COVID19 palliatives.

While one of them insisted they only came to collect what belongs to them, a man offered prayers to God to forgive Nigerian leaders for keeping the food items away from them.

Watch a video of them speaking after carting some of the items