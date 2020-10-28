Air force personnel seen in viral video flogging curfew defaulters in Ilehsa have been arrested

The Nigeria Air Force authority says it has arrested its personnel seen in a viral video flogging curfew defaulters in Ilesha, Osun state.
The video which made rounds on social media on Tuesday, October 27, showed the curfew defaulters inside muddy water while being flogged by the security agents.
In a statement released on Wednesday October 28, the Nigeria Air Force says the officers have been arrested and an investigation has commenced.
”The attention of Nigeria Air Force has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.
We wish to inform the general public that Nigeria Air Force has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.
Nigeria Air Force as a professional &…
Source: Linda Ikeji