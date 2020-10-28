Business Owners Receive Huge Financial Boost with winnings from 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

Babangida Mukaddas, 9mobile Senior Manager Sales and Distribution; Ekene Azubuike, 1million Naira winner and Abdullahi Ibrahim, 9mobile Experience Center Manager in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Kano.

More customers on Nigeria’s most customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile, are shoring up their business ventures with their winnings from the ongoing Mega Millions Promo. The three latest millionaires presented with their one million naira wining at 9mobile Experience Centre in Kano State include Ramila Shehu, Ekene Azubuike, and Florence Aaron. The 9mobile mega promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Mr. Ekene Azubuike from Sabon Gari area in Kano has kept faith with the 9mobile brand since it commenced operations 12 years ago. He said, “I always recharge my 9mobile line every week with over two…