NSCDC dismisses officer who partook in the looting of COVID19 palliatives in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have dismissed one of its officers, Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja, for partaking in the looting of Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

On Monday, a mob stormed the warehouse and carted away the palliatives. A video that made the rounds on social media, showed the officer grabbing his own palliative.

In a statement released on Tuesday night October 27, Ekunola Gbenga who is the Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, said Ibrahim was dismissed for joining the hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.