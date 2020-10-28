Police parade 201 suspected looters in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 201 suspected looters who took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to invade public and private warehouses.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, spokesperson of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said they were all arraigned before six mobile courts on Wednesday 28th October, 2020.

“It would be recalled that following the wanton looting and vandalisation of warehouses within the FCT, two days ago, the crime-fighting effort of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of some suspected vandals cum looters,” the PPRO said.

“In continuation of its relentless effort to restore normalcy, within the last 48hours, the Command has arrested and arraigned a total of two hundred and one (201) suspected looters including women and made recoveries of some looted items, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp-Kubwa, Kuje, Gwagwalada,Jabi and idu. All the suspects were arraigned before six (6) mobile…