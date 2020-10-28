“The true assets of our nation are our young children”

My mother had already told me no one can deny me anything in life. That’s why

everything I do, I do with confidence because from the age of 5, my mother already

told me that there’s nothing I touch that wouldn’t turn to gold.

She would say, “Ajani you are born to lead. You can achieve anything you want”.

These were the words of affirmation my mother pronounced on me and this is why

I’ve never believed that I can fail in anything I do.

When I went on channels TV in 2014 and I told them that by 2020, Sujimoto will be

the number 1 company in Nigeria when it comes to luxury living. I didn’t say it

because I had one rich uncle or some money stashed somewhere. In fact, my account

balance that morning was less than 200k Naira. But where I lacked in cash, I had

abundance in confidence and resilience.

It is in that same dedication that during the Covid-19, where everyone saw calamity,

I saw an opportunity to develop LeonardoBySujimoto,the best luxury

condominium in Africa where the…