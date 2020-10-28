Withdraw your misguided statements about Nigeria- Nigerian youth leader tells Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton, UN and others (video)

A Nigerian youth leader, Kabiru Adamu Matazu, has instructed the United States government, United Kingdom government, former US first lady Hilary Clinton, Joe Biden, French Government, the United Nations, Canada, the Europen Union, foreign celebrities and governments, to withdraw their statements condemning the recent attack on EndSARS protesters.

Recall that shortly after the shooting at the Lekki toll plaza occurred on Tuesday October 20 occurred, several foreign governments and celebrities came out to condemn the attack on the protesters.

Hilary Clinton in a tweet posted on her handle, appealed to President Buhari and the Army to stop killing protesters. Her tweet read

”I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment”

Joe Biden on his part asked President Buhari to stop the ongoing violent crackdown on protesters in the country. He said this in a statement he released hours after the…