America’s Got Talent finalist, Kechi Okwuchi turned 31 today October 29 and she taken to Instagram to celebrate.
Kechi who shared a new video on the social media platform, noted that 2020 has been very interesting with lots of hills and valleys. She however added that she is extremely grateful to be healthy and surrounded by loved ones.
She wrote;
I’m 31 today
2020 has been very interesting with lots of hills and valleys, but I’m feeling extremely grateful today regardless. I thank God that I’m alive, I’m healthy and I’m surrounded by loved ones. Given the kind of year it’s been, just having these 3 things makes you one of the lucky ones.
