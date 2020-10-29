Body of missing rapper found inside friend’s crashed car when police noticed foul odor coming from trunk

The body of a Virginia rapper who went missing for eight days was found in the trunk of his friend’s car after a crash on a Florida highway.

Brian Trotter, AKA Kent Won’t Stop,25, was reported missing by his family on Saturday, October 17. A week later, his body was discovered in the boot of a car after Miami-Dade police responded to a crash on Palmetto Expressway near Miami Lakes on Sunday, October 25.

The officers towed the vehicle – a 2009 Silver Acura – to a nearby car park, where they saw flies buzzing around it and noticed a suspicious smell.

Authorities say that Mr. Trotter’s body was found “wrapped in fabric and that he had died from multiple gunshot wounds” when they opened the trunk.

Police say the young rapper was killed by his friend and his body was driven around for a week before being found.

His friend, Robert Avery Coltrain, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, as well as illegal transportation of human remains.

The…