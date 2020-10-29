I didn’t know there was a curfew

A mother of four who was arrested while on her way to buy food items has opened up on circumstances surrounding her arrest.

According to the lady, she was arrested at Jakande area of Lagos state alongside 7 other women. She however alleged that while two women have been released, they’ve been assaulted by policemen who accused them of being criminals.

The distraught lady who disclosed that they’ve been in security operatives’ custody for 6 days, also showed off the money she wanted to use to buy the food items in the interview with a Punch correspondent.

Watch the video below;