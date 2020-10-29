‘It’s totally over’ – Brad Pitt, 56, and model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, 27, ‘split’ after three months of dating

By
Headliners
-
5


5f9a696720de1

Brad Pitt and his stunning model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have reportedly split after three months of dating.

 

The American actor, 56, and 27-year-old Nicole who were first spotted together on a date in August are now said to be ‘totally over’, with a source disclosing to Page Six the alleged split happened a ‘while back’. 

 

The insider said the romance between Brad and the German model ‘was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.’

 

The news comes a month after Nicole posted a video to her social media account, questioning why was targeted with hateful comments after news of their romance came to light. 

 

The brunette beauty said: ‘I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?

 

‘Why? What is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.’ 

 

Pitt and Poturalski first sparked romance rumors in August after they were spotted…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR