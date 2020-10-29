NFF releases Super Eagles squad list for Sierra Leone clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, October 29th announced a 24-man Super Eagles squad that will face Sierra Leone for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone.

According to the squad list, striker Victor Oshimen is back in action for Nigeria after missing out on this month’s friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Seven players including defender Abdullahi Shehu, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielders Ramon Azeez and Samson Tijani, and forward Paul Onuachu are on standby for the games.

In a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, he said the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, 13th November before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, 17th November at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

He also said that players are expected to report at the Protea Hotel Emotan in Benin City on Monday, November 9th.

