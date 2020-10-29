The way and manner Lekki shooting was placed on social media, I thought we will have not less than 300 or 1000 dead bodies

Deputy Speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Wasiu Sanni has also commented on the carnage that ensued in the wake of the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

Speaking at a plenary in the house, Wasiu alleged that influencers aggravated and catalyzed the destruction of Lagos. He also averred that the way and manner the Lekki shooting was placed on social media, he thought there will be not less than 300 or 1000 dead bodies.

Going further in his submission, Sanni expressed happiness that some other social media users were able to question the claims of death in the Lekki shooting. He also called for the constitution of a panel of inquiry to ensure an investigation is carried out and healing is brought to the state.

