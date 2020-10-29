We can’t afford another round of COVID19 lockdown – President Buhari warns Nigerians

President Buhari has warned that Nigeria’s economy is too fragile to bear another round of coronavirus lockdown.

The President gave the warning in his message to Muslims in Nigeria as they join others all over the world to commemorate Eid-el-Maulud on Thursday, October 29.

In his message, President Buhari said that while Nigeria has so far managed the pandemic successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible, caution has to be applied so we do not experience a second wave of the pandemic.

“Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown” he said

President Buhari urged all citizens to use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness,…