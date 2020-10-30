Beyoncé covers December issue of British Vogue (photos)

Beyoncé is the cover star for the December issue of British Vogue.

She was photogrpahed by Kennedi Carter, 21, from North Carolina, making him the youngest person to shoot a British Vogue cover in the magazine’s 104-year history.

Vogue’s December issue which features three different covers.

Beyoncé’s appearance in the magazine comes with a rare interview conducted by Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Speaking over Zoom, the musician, fashion designer and producer said she felt “absolutely changed” by the events of 2020.

“I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”

She continued: “I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop.

“I released Lemonade during the Formation world tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed…