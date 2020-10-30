Davido Special Edition of Infinix NOTE 8

Over the last few weeks, Infinix has floated its candy before the eyes of tech enthusiast intensifying their craving for the soon to be released device. Through several social media posts, Infinix has hinted on the imminent release of the NOTE 8 and we all can’t wait for the device to hit the shelves.

Although the proposed date for the launch in its initial teaser videos and banners have passed without any launch, we have reasons to believe that the launch will take place sometimes this month.

However, here’s a more interesting news. Infinix is set to be the first smart phone company in sub Sahara Africa to launch a limited edition device with a celebrity. A special edition of the NOTE 8 will be released alongside the primal version of the NOTE 8 and the NOTE 8i. The special edition is signed by Infinix’s brand ambassador David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The available stock for the special Davido-signed edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can get…