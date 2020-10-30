Desmond Elliot almost breaks down in tears as he reflects on the wanton destruction of properties he witnessed after taking a tour of his constituency (video)

Desmond Elliot almost broke down in tears on national TV on Thursday night, October 29, while recounting the level of destruction he witnessed after taking a tour of his constituency, last week.

Recall that hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest on Wednesday, October 2, and carried out massive destruction, looting and razing businesses and public facilities in different parts of Lagos.

In an interview with Arise TV tonight, Elliot who is representing Surulere constituency, got emotional as he shared his experience after meeting with business owners who lost their properties to hoodlums.

Watch the video below