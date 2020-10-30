Gunmen kidnap Anambra varsity lecturer

A lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State, Prof. Silvia Okonkwo, has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

Prof. Okonkwo, from Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped around 6:25pm on Wednesday, October 28, along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu road.

The President-General, Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU) Hon. Ndubuisi Obijiofor, who confirmed the incident on Thursday October 29, said it was the second time a lecturer was kidnapped on the same spot.

“The kidnap victim goes by the name Prof Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village Enugwu-Ukwu, a lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State, who left for Awka after having a Senate meeting with her collegues in the school, unfortunately her movement was cut short by the activities of the kidnappers,” said Obijiofor.

“This is the second time a lecturer would be falling a victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot. The particular spot where the incident took place is…