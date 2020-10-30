Hoodlums looted our office in Nigeria and stole PPE

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday, October 29, that hoodlums looted one of its offices in Nigeria and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were stolen from the stores.

The African Regional Director, WHO, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, made this known while responding to questions on the impact of the hijacked endsars protest, riots and looting on its facilities and on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, during a webinar on Thursday October 29.

Moeti said that mass gathering remains a breeding ground for wide spread of the pandemic.

She said, “I think it is always a major concern when you have mass gathering where people fail to take precautions , especially during riots and demonstrations, there’s certainly going to be wide spread of the pandemic.

“As I said earlier, we were concerned not just by the situation in Nigeria which is very sad but mostly about the way the riot was carried out. We are aware that in the process, the WHO…