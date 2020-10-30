Lagos government relaxes curfew from 10pm to 6am

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again relaxed the curfew he imposed in Lagos state in the wake of the #EndSARS crisis which led to the destruction of properties.

The curfew which was formerly between 8pm to 6am, will now take effect from 10pm till 6am. The announcement was made in a statement released on Friday October 30, by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

Goverbor Sanwo-Olu urged all residents to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun “actions that can threaten our unity.”