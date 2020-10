Rapper, Pepenazi, tied the knot with his lover, Janine, today October 30. The couple exchanged vows at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos in the presence of their friends and family. Pepenazi proposed to her in February 2020. Congrats to them! The post Rapper Pepenazi ties the knot with his girlfriend, Janine (photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







