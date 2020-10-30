Scarlett Johansson, 35, and Colin Jost, 38, wed in secret ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and her fiance Colin Jost tied the knot in a secret, intimate ceremony.

The 35-year-old Black Widow actress and the 38-year-old SNL star wed over the weekend after getting engaged in May 2019, it has been learned.

The news was shared on the Instagram account for Meals On Wheels America on Thursday October 29.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones,” the note said.