Throwback video of Desmond Elliot admitting that social media was very instrumental to his victory after getting elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015

Amidst the ongoing backlash, Desmond Elliot has been receiving for speaking on the negative impact of social media at the Lagos State House of Assembly (read here), a throwback video of the actor turned politician admitting that social media was very instrumental to his victory after getting elected in 2015, has surfaced online.

In the video, Desmond Elliot was speaking about how he still manages to keep up with his fans on social media after becoming a legislator.

Watch the video below.