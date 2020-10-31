Army denies moving dead bodies from the military hospital

The Nigerian Army has described as ‘Fake News’ reports claiming operatives had moved dead bodies from the shooting incident in Lekki.

Sahara Reporters earlier today published an exclusive report claiming that at least 20 bodies of endsars protesters had been moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital(IDH) mortuary in Yaba.

The report in part read

”At least 20 bodies of EndSARS protesters massacred at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos by operatives of the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020, were on Friday secretly moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) mortuary in Yaba. SaharaReporters gathered that the Lekki massacre victims were moved to the IDH mortuary after a postmortem examinations was conducted on their bodies at the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.”

Reacting via its Twitter handle, the Nigerian Army described the report as fake.