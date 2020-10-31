Court remand 7 suspects for allegedly gang-raping 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered seven men to be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly gang-raping 11-year-old Favor Okechukwu to death.

The suspects, Ajom Tabi, 37; Omobolanle Olowookere, 41; Aliu Bilyamin, 24; Emmanuel Okon, 24; Bolarinwa Olamilekan, 24; Badmus Abdulateef, 20; Azeez Quadri, 22; and Sunday Odunayo, 22, were arraigned on Friday, October 30th. They were charged with three counts of rape, murder, and defilement

According to reports, Chief Magistrate O.G. Oghre did not take the plea of the suspects pending legal advice. She instead ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The magistrate also granted bail to Olowookere (the second suspect) after counsel, Spurgeon Ataene, told the court of her non- involvement in the case. She was granted N500, 000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 18, pending legal…