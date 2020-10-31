Delta government directs schools to reopen on November 2

Public and private schools in Delta have been directed by the state government to resume academic activities on November 2 after a week break.

Patrick Ukah, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State said the directive was in line with the “teleclass”.

Ukah who disclosed that the closure of schools in the state was occasioned by the hijack of the peaceful Endsars protest by hoodlums in the state, urged heads of schools to continue enforcing the COVID-19 protocols by their pupils and students to avoid the spread of the disease.

On the resumption of nursery schools, the commissioner said it was being reviewed and the announcement for resumption of academic activities will be announced later.