Everything You Need To Know About Winning Big

It’s just about two months to the end of 2020, but the i-Buy Shopping Festival, put together by itel Mobile, is one smartphone promotion with the best form of rewards for everyone at this time.

Yes! This exceptional festival is out to make you and I winners of N500,000 shopping vouchers. Isn’t that amazing? It’s also pretty easy to grab one of these vouchers itel Mobile will be giving out when the promotion’s raffle draw holds.

Just purchase an itel S16 series, P36 series, or A56 series smartphone between before the 15th of November, 2020 in any phone store near you to stand a chance. itel Mobile has sweetened the pot further- for every itel S16 smartphone you buy, you also stand a chance to get the all-new itel True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds for free! I mean, what more can you and I ask for? I’m excited just thinking about it.

Once you purchase your itel smartphone, the itel promoter in the store gives you a ticket that makes you eligible for the grand prize…