The caretaker chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Olayiwola Adeleke has regained freedom after spending days in kidnappers’ den.

LIB reported earlier that Adeleke who was on his way to Ibadan for a meeting scheduled to hold with Governor Seyi Makinde, was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday evening, October 25.

Oyo police spokesperson, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed that the LG boss was released alongside his driver on Friday October 30.