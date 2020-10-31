Lagos state government lifts curfew

The Lagos state government have lifted the curfew imposed in the state following the outbreak of violence days ago.
Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril who made the announcement however stated that the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID19 remains.
The statement read;
The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID19 remains.
Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for…
Source: Linda Ikeji