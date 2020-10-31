Nigerian man arrested in India for duping a woman on matrimonial site with promises of marriage

A 30-year-old Nigerian national, Ajide Peter Chinaka has been arrested in India for allegedly cheating a woman on a matrimonial website after posing as an NRI (Non-Resident Indian – a person of Indian origin who lives outside India)

The woman from Chhattisgarh”s Koriya district was allegedly duped of Rs 24 lakh by a Nigerian suspect who got in touch with her through a matrimonial website, police said on Friday, October 30.

Chinaka was arrested from Noida, Uttar Pradesh and brought to Koriya district in Raipur, on Thursday, October 29, an official said.

The accused had allegedly created a fake profile posing as an NRI named Rohan Mishra on the website last year, and befriended the 27-year-old victim, said Chandramohan Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Koriya.

The accused informed the woman that he will marry her after transferring his property to settle down in India, and allegedly sought money from her to complete some formalities, the official said.

The victim…