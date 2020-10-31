Obong of Calabar asks Governor Ayade to step aside

Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Otu has asked Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state to step aside.

Daily Trust reported that the monarch said this when Liyel Imoke, a former governor of the state paid homage to him.

The Obong blamed Ayade for the vandalism, looting and destruction of public and private property in the state last week. He maintained that the Governor needs to step aside to enable an interim administration come up so that he can learn governance.

He said;