Obong of Calabar asks Governor Ayade to step aside

Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Otu has asked Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state to step aside.
Daily Trust reported that the monarch said this when Liyel Imoke, a former governor of the state paid homage to him.
The Obong blamed Ayade for the vandalism, looting and destruction of public and private property in the state last week. He maintained that the Governor needs to step aside to enable an interim administration come up so that he can learn governance.
He said;
“He (Ayade) has not been holding security meeting regularly. This thing would not have happened if he had called the security people together after hearing what happened in Lagos and other places; If he had called them together and tell them, look my friends; nothing should happen in my state.
“The Governor should be able to open his door for people to come in, and should work with everybody. We have to face it; we don’t need to play around with it; we cannot continue this way. You tell…
