Plateau pastor abducted by Boko Haram regains freedom

Reverend Polycarp Zongo, a pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations, Jos, Plateau State, who was kidnapped by the Islamic State In West Africa (ISWAP) around Bauchi-Gombe road, has been released.

Pastor Zongo was released on Friday evening, October 30, through an undisclosed process, officials say. Details about his release are yet to be disclosed, however, it was gathered that he communicated with his wife to confirm his release.



The pastor, who went missing while travelling to Gombe State for a conference, had appeared in a video this week saying he was abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Pastor Zango said he was in the custody of the insurgents alongside two other Christian women, who were also abducted.

In the video, the cleric seen seated behind a prayer mat, said he was abducted on Monday, October 19, 2020.

“My name is Reverend Polycap Zongo and I am a pastor at COCIN LCC Wild Life Park, Plateau State, Nigeria. On October 19, 2020, I was…