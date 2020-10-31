Soldiers foil attack on IDPs’ convoy, kill terrorists

An attack on a convoy of vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Maiduguri, Borno State capital to Baga town of the state has been foiled by troops of Nigerian Army.

Speaking during the weekly briefing on security operations at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Friday October 30, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said some arms and ammunition were also recovered, while a cattle rustler/kidnapper was arrested at Takum Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Two kidnappers identified as Yahaya Mohammed and Juli Ardo were arrested at Zalau Village in Toro Local Government and Lariki Village in Kirfi Local Government Area, all in Bauchi State.

Eneche who also disclosed troops of Operation Wutar Tabki conducted several air operations resulting in scores of devastating hits on terrorists’ hideouts at Ngosike village, a settlement in the fringes of the Sambisa Forest used by terrorists as a staging…