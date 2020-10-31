US forces rescue American citizen abducted in Niger Republic and held hostage in Nigeria

US forces on Saturday October 31, rescued an American citizen taken hostage by armed men earlier this week in Niger and held in the northern part of the country.

The mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before his abductors could get far after taking him captive in Niger on October 26, counterterrorism officials told ABC News.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement;

“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation. “We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation. The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world.”

