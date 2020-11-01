38-year-old Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly supplying cocaine, MDMA drugs to peddlers

Police in Raipur on Friday, October 30, arrested a Nigerian man from Mumbai and brought him to Chhattisgarh on charges of supplying cocaine and psychoactive drug MDMA to peddlers.

The accused identified as Patrick Ubeke Bako, 38, was arrested for alleged involvement in supplying cocaine and MDMA to Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg districts in Chhattisgarh, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Yadav.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Lakhan Patle said the arrest of the Nigerian national was based on the inputs from already arrested drug peddlers.

“The arrest of Nigerian is in connection with Raipur Police ongoing campaign against drugs. It’s being considered as one of the biggest breakthroughs so far,” said Patle.

According to ASP Patle, after learning about the whereabouts of Patrick, a police team was dispatched to Mumbai following which he was nabbed.

“During the interrogation, Patrick revealed of procuring contrabands from…