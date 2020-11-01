90 year old Widow allegedly gang-raped by two men after they stormed her house at night

A 90-year-old widow in India was allegedly gang-raped by two men who stormed into her house at night, a new report by the Times of India has revealed.

According to the report, two men came into her house at night on October 24 and sexually attacked the yet to be named woman.

The elderly woman said they left her “almost half-dead” after the attack.

After she regained her senses the next morning she told her neighbour.

She went to hospital and had medical tests after the attack in the Kanchanpur area in the country’s North Tripura district.

The family of the 90-year-old woman took her to a police station and lodged a report against Anjan Nama, 35, and another unidentified man.

Speaking to reporters, the woman said: “Anjan and another man stormed into my house at midnight.

“When I regained my senses the next morning, I informed my neighbour.

“But Anjan is a very powerful person and we didn’t dare to take a stand against him.”

Kanchanpur sub-divisional…