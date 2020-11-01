Federal character should also include age, gender and religion

Speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that federal character should also include age, religion, gender and not just ethnicity.
The Speaker who said this while speaking at the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) strategy meeting in Abuja on Saturday October 31, also called for a legal framework that will change the federal character principle for appointments in the country’s constitution as the idea of making such appointments based on states of origin or religion has not helped the development of the country.
Gbajabiamila said;
“I think we should consider an amendment in the constitution to the definition of federal character, because when we talk about federal character within the context of appointments, infrastructure and the rest of it in the constitution, federal character, as it is, is limited to where you are from, like your ethnicity.
“In other words, the constitution says that appointments and all those other…
Source: Linda Ikeji